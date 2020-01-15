Around 50,000 females to be trained in vocational skills

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 50,000 young illiterate females would be trained in vocational skills leading towards income generation under National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) learners project.

According to details, NCHD established 2,000 Adult Literacy Centers in all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir regions.

An official of NCHD said that, the recent Memorandum of Understanding signed between NCHD and VSO for the promotion of education and it would build relationship between the Parties to work together for the purpose of carrying out individual activities in the area of education, livelihood and health across the country including AJK and GB.

