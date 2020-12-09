UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 51 Beggar Arrested During A Drive In Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:41 PM

Around 51 beggar arrested during a drive in Hazara division

Hazara police Thursday arrested 51 professional beggars during a massive drive and also registered 39 cases against them

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Hazara police Thursday arrested 51 professional beggars during a massive drive and also registered 39 cases against them.

According to the police sources, on the complaints of the people and increasing activities of professional beggars in all over Hazara division, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman ordered to launch a comprehensive campaign against them.

Police started a crackdown the first week of November and arrested the beggars who were posing disable and those who don't want to work and started begging as a profession.

Police arrested 51 beggars from different areas including 15 from Abbottabad and registered 12 FIRs, 21 beggars were arrested from Haripur and registered 15 cases while from district Mansehra 15 beggars were arrested and 15 FIRs were registered.

Earlier, during the month of November police also arrested 31 beggars including gangs that have trained children and were using them for begging.

DIG Hazara directed to take further steps for the eradication of this menace from society, besides arresting the individuals, action was also taken against the gangs and beggars network.

He ordered to start search and strike operation of beggar's residential areas and maintain a database of all professional beggars.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Mansehra Haripur November All From

Recent Stories

The Year in Pakistan Search

4 minutes ago

Masood Khan thanks Muslim Ummah for unwavering sup ..

12 minutes ago

Outdated construction methods keeping sector under ..

15 minutes ago

Munich Security Conference to Be Rescheduled From ..

4 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Chief Bachelet Says Pandemic Revea ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei organized 5G Ecosystem Conference emphasize ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.