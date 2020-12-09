Around 51 beggar arrested during a drive in Hazara division

Hazara police Thursday arrested 51 professional beggars during a massive drive and also registered 39 cases against them

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Hazara police Thursday arrested 51 professional beggars during a massive drive and also registered 39 cases against them.

According to the police sources, on the complaints of the people and increasing activities of professional beggars in all over Hazara division, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman ordered to launch a comprehensive campaign against them.

Police started a crackdown the first week of November and arrested the beggars who were posing disable and those who don't want to work and started begging as a profession.

Police arrested 51 beggars from different areas including 15 from Abbottabad and registered 12 FIRs, 21 beggars were arrested from Haripur and registered 15 cases while from district Mansehra 15 beggars were arrested and 15 FIRs were registered.

Earlier, during the month of November police also arrested 31 beggars including gangs that have trained children and were using them for begging.

DIG Hazara directed to take further steps for the eradication of this menace from society, besides arresting the individuals, action was also taken against the gangs and beggars network.

He ordered to start search and strike operation of beggar's residential areas and maintain a database of all professional beggars.