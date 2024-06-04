Around 537 train accidents reported during last five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Around 537 train accidents of different classifications have been reported during the last five years including 313 leading to loss of life or serious injury.

“A decline has been witnessed in train accidents during the past four years and all railway accidents were probed to avoid recurrence at various competent tiers of management including the highest level of Federal Government Inspector of

Railways,” an official told APP.

He said that Pakistan Railways during the past five years has operated approximately 2,03,717 trains with average of about 40,750 trains/year and with an average of 107 accidents/year.

The official said that Pakistan Railways has an elaborative system of accident mitigation, relief mechanisms, and inquiries.

He said that a total of 159 accidents occurred in 2019 followed by 145 in 2020, 87 in 2021, and 62 in 2022 while a surge was witnessed in 2023 and 84 accidents were reported.

The official said the factorial analysis suggests that 32 percent of accidents are at the unmanned level crossing for which the road users are mainly responsible.

During the five years of reporting, a total number of 259 employees were held responsible in various degrees and were taken up and punished under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules of the government of Pakistan, he added.

\395