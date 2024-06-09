Open Menu

Around 537 Train Accidents Reported During Last Five Years

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Around 537 train accidents reported during last five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Around 537 train accidents of different classifications have been reported during the last five years including 313 leading to loss of life or serious injury.

“A decline has been witnessed in train accidents during the past four years and all railway accidents were probed to avoid recurrence at various competent tiers of management including the highest level of Federal Government Inspector of

Railways,” an official told APP.

He said that Pakistan Railways during the past five years has operated approximately 2,03,717 trains with average of about 40,750 trains/year and with an average of 107 accidents/year.

The official said that Pakistan Railways has an elaborative system of accident mitigation, relief mechanisms, and inquiries.

He said that a total of 159 accidents occurred in 2019 followed by 145 in 2020, 87 in 2021, and 62 in 2022 while a surge was witnessed in 2023 and 84 accidents were reported.

The official said the factorial analysis suggests that 32 percent of accidents are at the unmanned level crossing for which the road users are mainly responsible.

During the five years of reporting, a total number of 259 employees were held responsible in various degrees and were taken up and punished under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules of the government of Pakistan, he added.

\395

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Road 2019 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

16 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

16 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

16 hours ago
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

16 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

16 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

16 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

16 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

16 hours ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan