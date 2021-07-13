PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a lead in provision of public service in the country as 54 percent of complainants on Pakistan Citizen Portal have expressed satisfaction over government's performance.

According of a press advertisement issued here on Tuesday by provincial government in connection with International Day of access to Public Service', provincial government claimed of striving hard for provision of best public services.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was endeavoring to create example in `Good Governance' by ensuring best public services, the ad added.

Sharing the performance of KP government in public services, the advertisement continued, that about 353,480 number of complaints were received on Pakistan Citizen Portal out of which 94 percent were redressed accordingly and at appropriate time.

In Municipal services, 75150 complaints were received out of which 93 percent were redressed and 56 percent people expressed satisfaction over government's response.

About cleanliness, 27353 complaints were received, 85 percent were redressed and 62 percent complainants expressed satisfaction.

Over control of price hike issue, 2238 complaints were received, 98 percent were redressed attracting 69 percent satisfaction of people.

On the issue of sale of substandard food sales and manufacturing, 1617 complaints were received, 98 percent were resolved and 69 percent of people expressed satisfaction.

On education sector, a total of 64634 complaints were received out of which 88 percent were redressed and 45 percent of complainants expressed satisfaction.

The issue of Human Rights about 25331 number of complaints were received, 92 percent were resolved and 55 percent people expressed satisfaction.

On Police department, 23612 number of people lodged complaints out of which 96 percent were taken up and redressed, attracting 53 percent satisfaction of filers.

The encroachment issued attracted 8684 number of complaints out of which 96 percent were redressed and 50 percent of complainants expressed satisfaction.

People were also advised to call a toll free number of 1800 for contacting District Monitoring Officer for registration of any public complaint in any part of the province.