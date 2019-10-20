UrduPoint.com
Around 5,500 Operations Put Off Due To Doctors Strike So Far

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :During the ongoing strike by doctors, around 5,500 operations have been postponed in major public sector hospitals of city so far.

This was stated by Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab General Secretary Dr Nadir here on Sunday. He said that unfortunately around 40,000 patients at the Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of the city hospitals had been suffering since start of the current strike every day.

Responding to a question, he said that emergency operations were, however, being conducted and patients in critical condition being operated upon without any hurdle.

On the other hand, the Punjab chief minister has formed a committee to talk to doctors about their issues and reservations.

The committee consists of vice chancellors (VCs) of King Edward Medical University and Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Dr Amir Zaman and Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Ayaz Mehmood.

The comittee held a meeting with office-bearers of Grand Health Alliance on Saturday, but no progress could be made.

Meanwhile, patients talking to the media said that doctors should not go on strike in government hospitals as the poor and needy patients have no other remedy in their ailments except for the public sector hospitals.

