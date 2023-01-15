UrduPoint.com

Around 5,500 Policemen Deployed For LG Polls Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Around 5,500 policemen deployed for LG polls security

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The police have finalized the security plan for January 15 local government elections in the district according to which around 5,500 policemen headed by 4 Senior Superintendents of Police will perform the duty.

According to details, the district has been divided into 4 security zones, 13 groups, 28 sub-groups and 50 sectors.

Zone 1 will be headed by Ghotki district's SSP Tanveer Ahmed Tunio while SP Headquarters Hyderabad Anil Haider Minhas will lead zone 2.

Likewise, SSP Kambar-Shahdadkot district Capt (R) Saddam Hussain Khaskheli and SSP Khairpur district Rohail Ahmed Khan Khoso will head zones 3 and 4, respectively.

As many as 18 gazetted officers from the ranks of SSP to DSP, 585 non-gazetted officers and 4,439 police constables would be deployed for security.

Another 320 police quick response force personnel will be kept alert to respond to any untoward incident.

Some 950 CCTV cameras have been installed in the polling stations for which the monitoring room has been set up in Public school Hyderabad.

As per the security plan, 8 to 10 cops would be deployed at the very sensitive polling stations and 4 to 5 at the sensitive ones. The local authorities have also requested backup security from the Pak army and the rangers.

Some 709 polling stations have been set up in Hyderabad and the election authorities have declared 216 of them as very sensitive and 489 as sensitive.

Related Topics

Election Army Rangers Police Alert Hyderabad Lead Khairpur Ghotki January From Government

Recent Stories

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

50 minutes ago
 Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming f ..

Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming financial woes: President Dr Ar ..

51 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs 9th cabinet meeting

52 minutes ago
 Elections to help meet challenges facing Pakistan: ..

Elections to help meet challenges facing Pakistan: President Dr Arif Alvi

1 hour ago
 Liverpool&#039;s dire season continues; City slip ..

Liverpool&#039;s dire season continues; City slip to Derby defeat at Old Traffor ..

1 hour ago
 ASO detains oil tanker with smuggled petrol in DG ..

ASO detains oil tanker with smuggled petrol in DG Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.