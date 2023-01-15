Around 5,500 policemen deployed for LG polls security

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The police have finalized the security plan for January 15 local government elections in the district according to which around 5,500 policemen headed by 4 Senior Superintendents of Police will perform the duty.

According to details, the district has been divided into 4 security zones, 13 groups, 28 sub-groups and 50 sectors.

Zone 1 will be headed by Ghotki district's SSP Tanveer Ahmed Tunio while SP Headquarters Hyderabad Anil Haider Minhas will lead zone 2.

Likewise, SSP Kambar-Shahdadkot district Capt (R) Saddam Hussain Khaskheli and SSP Khairpur district Rohail Ahmed Khan Khoso will head zones 3 and 4, respectively.

As many as 18 gazetted officers from the ranks of SSP to DSP, 585 non-gazetted officers and 4,439 police constables would be deployed for security.

Another 320 police quick response force personnel will be kept alert to respond to any untoward incident.

Some 950 CCTV cameras have been installed in the polling stations for which the monitoring room has been set up in Public school Hyderabad.

As per the security plan, 8 to 10 cops would be deployed at the very sensitive polling stations and 4 to 5 at the sensitive ones. The local authorities have also requested backup security from the Pak army and the rangers.

Some 709 polling stations have been set up in Hyderabad and the election authorities have declared 216 of them as very sensitive and 489 as sensitive.