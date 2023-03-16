Around 550,000 children immunized against Polio

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A week-long Anti-Polio campaign, entered its fourth day on Thursday in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas.

Incharge Anti-Polio drive of the district, Ch Muhammad Hussain, told APP that the immunization campaign was in full swing.

He said that over 550,000 children had been administered the anti polio vaccine, while today, the Polio drive was disturbed in some areas due to heavy rainfall.

Hussain informed that as many as 3,723 polio teams, including 3,272 mobile teams, 289 fixed points, 214 Union council medical officers, and 765 area incharges, were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccinating over 947,000 children in the district.

He hoped the set target would be covered within two to three days.

He urged the citizens, particularly parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

The campaign, which started on Monday, will continue till March 19.

/395