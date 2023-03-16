UrduPoint.com

Around 550,000 Children Immunized Against Polio

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Around 550,000 children immunized against Polio

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A week-long Anti-Polio campaign, entered its fourth day on Thursday in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas.

Incharge Anti-Polio drive of the district, Ch Muhammad Hussain, told APP that the immunization campaign was in full swing.

He said that over 550,000 children had been administered the anti polio vaccine, while today, the Polio drive was disturbed in some areas due to heavy rainfall.

Hussain informed that as many as 3,723 polio teams, including 3,272 mobile teams, 289 fixed points, 214 Union council medical officers, and 765 area incharges, were participating in the drive to complete the task of vaccinating over 947,000 children in the district.

He hoped the set target would be covered within two to three days.

He urged the citizens, particularly parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

The campaign, which started on Monday, will continue till March 19.

/395

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Rawalpindi March All From

Recent Stories

Alef Education participates in Qatar STEM Educatio ..

Alef Education participates in Qatar STEM Education Summit as Diamond Sponsor

1 minute ago
 Sustainable industrial sector key driver of local ..

Sustainable industrial sector key driver of local economy: RAK Ruler

1 minute ago
 11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go ..

11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go Punjab' App

12 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 2 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

16 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.