Around 58 road infrastructure projects to be completed soon in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Work was continued at fifty eight projects of road infrastructure in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) having a total length of 645 kilometers that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 15 billion.

A number of such new projects for the left over areas of the NMDs have been included in the AIP of the current financial year which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 5 billion.

Similarly, some12 projects for the construction of bridges in the NMDs have also been included in current budget which will be completed with a total cost of Rs 2 billion.

This was revealed during a meeting held here Thursday chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to review the progress on such roads infrastructure projects in the merged district, said an official news release issued here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Communication and Works Department, Ijaz Hussain Ansari, Special Secretary to Chief Minister Masaood Younas and other senior officials of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and C&W department.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress so far made on roads infrastructure projects in newly merged districts.

The forum was informed that ongoing projects of road construction in merged areas included seven projects of District Bajaur, three of Mohmand, six of Khyber, 14 of Kumrram, seven of Orakzai, Seven of North Waziristan and two of South Waziristan in addition to three projects of Darra Adam Khel, three of Wazir/Battani areas and five of Darazinda/Jandola.

The meeting was apprised that road infrastructure projects have been reflected in the current AIP for the left over areas of the NMDs adding that all the areas will get their due share of projects in communication sector.

The chief minister termed the accelerated development of merged areas as priority of the government and said the incumbent government was taking result oriented steps in this regard adding that the people of merged districts would soon witness positive change in their lives.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned for timely completion of all such developmental schemes of merged areas without compromising the quality.

He reiterated his resolve that all the districts and areas of the NMDs would be developed on equal basis and no injustice would be done to any area in terms of developmental schemes.