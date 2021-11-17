Around 593,724 children get Anti-Measles/Rubella vaccines in district

As many as 593,724 children between nine months to 15 years have been vaccinated against the lethal Measles and Rubella viruses across the district since the vaccination administration drive launched on November 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 593,724 children between nine months to 15 years have been vaccinated against the lethal Measles and Rubella viruses across the district since the vaccination administration drive launched on November 15.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Waqar Ahmed, sharing details of the campaign, said as many as 135,791 children had been inoculated the vaccine in Tehsil Rawalpindi, 116,642 in Rawalpindi city,100,925 in Rawalpindi Cantt, 74,821 in Taxila, 79,450 in Gujar Khan, 24,184 in Kalar Syedan 23,417 in Kahuta, 24,391 in Murree, while 14,103 received the shots at tehsil Kotli Sattian so far.

The drive would continue till November 27 while 2.3 million would be jabbed against measles and rubella and 0.7 mln against polio, he added.