UrduPoint.com

Around 593,724 Children Get Anti-Measles/Rubella Vaccines In District

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:22 PM

Around 593,724 children get Anti-Measles/Rubella vaccines in district

As many as 593,724 children between nine months to 15 years have been vaccinated against the lethal Measles and Rubella viruses across the district since the vaccination administration drive launched on November 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 593,724 children between nine months to 15 years have been vaccinated against the lethal Measles and Rubella viruses across the district since the vaccination administration drive launched on November 15.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Waqar Ahmed, sharing details of the campaign, said as many as 135,791 children had been inoculated the vaccine in Tehsil Rawalpindi, 116,642 in Rawalpindi city,100,925 in Rawalpindi Cantt, 74,821 in Taxila, 79,450 in Gujar Khan, 24,184 in Kalar Syedan 23,417 in Kahuta, 24,391 in Murree, while 14,103 received the shots at tehsil Kotli Sattian so far.

The drive would continue till November 27 while 2.3 million would be jabbed against measles and rubella and 0.7 mln against polio, he added.

Related Topics

Polio Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila November Million

Recent Stories

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

24 minutes ago
 Russia's Aid to Donbas Does Not Violate Minsk Acco ..

Russia's Aid to Donbas Does Not Violate Minsk Accords, as Kiev Claims - Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to solve public complai ..

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to solve public complaints

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims 4 more lives, infects 268 others i ..

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives, infects 268 others in Sindh

1 minute ago
 Death toll rises to five in Sudan anti-coup protes ..

Death toll rises to five in Sudan anti-coup protest: medics

1 minute ago
 State Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues ..

State Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues Due to Afghanistan Evacuation ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.