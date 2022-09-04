Around 595,000 rain, flood -hit patients treated in mobiles, fixed medical camps: DG Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The mobiles and fixed medical camps of Sindh Health Department provided treatment to around 595,000 rain and flood affected patients across Sindh in two months.

According to a report issued by the Sindh Directorate General of Health Services, Hyderabad, as many as 594,634 patients visited the camps from July 1 to September 2.

Some 134,682 patients were suffering from diarrhea, 125,497 from skin diseases, 119,159 from respiratory issues and 44,832 from malaria.

Another 548 patients with dog bites and 101 with snake bite were all treated at the camps.

The camps witnessed deaths of 279 patients but a majority of them had died of serious injuries sustained due to collapse of walls and roofs, and electric shocks. The former claimed 115 lives and the latter 65.

According to the report, the number of patients visiting the camps was increasing by the day as the government health facilities in the towns and villages of Sindh remained inundated in rain and flood water.

On September 2 alone, 17,242 patients with skin diseases, 14,869 with diarrhea, 13,326 with respiratory issues and 4,588 with malaria visited the camps.

The rains and subsequent flooding have also wreaked havoc to the government health facilities.

According to the report, 966 health facilities have been partially damaged and 125 fully damaged across Sindh.

As many as 65 buildings of the health department caved in in Mirpurkhas, 22 in Hyderabad, 17 in Sukkur, 12 in Larkana, 7 in Benazirabad and one in Karachi divisions.