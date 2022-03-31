UrduPoint.com

Around 60% Construction Work On Mangi Dam Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Around 60 percent of the construction work on Mangi Dam is complete to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to the masses of Quetta city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Around 60 percent of the construction work on Mangi Dam is complete to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to the masses of Quetta city.

Mangi Dam being constructed with the cost of Rs 19 billion would provide 80 million gallons of water daily to Quetta city and surrounding areas, an official of Balochistan government said on Thursday.

He said Mangi Dam would be completed soon as per the schedule as the development work on Mangi Dam had been accelerated.

He said that the construction of the mangi dam would help overcome the shortfall of water in the area where rain water is the only source of filling the dams.

The construction of various dams on the outskirts of Quetta city including Mangi Dam and Srah Khullah Dam and others would supply water to Quetta through pipelines.

With the completion of these projects water issue would be resolved in the provincial capital, he added.

He said resolving water issue was the top priority of the incumbent government.

He added that steps were being taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

The government has also acquired the relevant machinery including pumping machinery, treatment plant and generator for Mangi dam project under its package-11.

