Around 60 Pakistanis Stranded At Bangkok Airport Set To Return Home

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:12 PM

At least 60 Pakistanis, stranded at an airport of Bangkok, will arrive home on Saturday (today) via a special flight arranged by the government which has suspended international flight operations recently to prevent the COVID-19 spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 60 Pakistanis, stranded at an airport of Bangkok, will arrive home on Saturday (today) via a special flight arranged by the government which has suspended international flight operations recently to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

The special flight, carrying some 60 stranded Pakistanis, will land at the Islamabad International Airport tonight at around 2000, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

In the statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said the government was extending all possible assistance to facilitate all the Pakistani expats, residing across the globe.

He said all the operational airports were fully equipped to screen every Pakistani returning from abroad on special arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has informed the health authorities and other departments concerned about arrival of the flight.

The CAA in a letter, requested the National Institute of Health and National Disaster Management Authority for thorough checking of the passengers as per the established procedures, including screening, swab testing, isolation and quarantine.

