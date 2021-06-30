Around 60,000 families to get interest free loan up to Rs 5 lac

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Dr Shahbaz Gill Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication on Wednesday expressed that the government would provide Rs. 500,000 interest free business loan to 60,000 families across the country for the growth and development of the national economy.

Talking to private news channel, he said that Rs. 2.5 billion would be provided as subsidies to farmers and small traders.

To a question, Shahbaz said that due to the prudent policies of the government, the ratio of remittances increased up to US$ 20 billion and hopefully the figure will be increased during next fiscal year.

He said that every sector is growing positively including agriculture, industrial, Information Technology, foreign trade, exports and others.

The previous regime had signed costly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) agreements but the incumbent government has signed same agreements with low cost amounting to Rs 2.5 billion, he added.

The government is also installing two new LNG terminals, he added.

He said the government is paying billion of rupees as loan's interest which was taken by the previous regimes adding that now opposition is criticizing the economic policies of the incumbent government.

Gill said that inflation is under control adding that previous governments printed notes in huge quantity due to which inflation was increased.