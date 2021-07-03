UrduPoint.com
Around 62,387 Vaccine Doses Against Corona Administered In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Around 62,387 vaccine doses against corona administered in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Vaccination against corona was underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a total of 62,387 people had been vaccinated with different types of vaccines, an official of the Health Department said here Saturday.

Due to shortage of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in the province there was a issue the people planning to visit their family abroad he said and added that no citizen was given the first or second dose of AstraZeneca on Friday.

The official further disclosed that only 131 people had been vaccinated against Pfizer due to shortage of Pfizer vaccine and 1,123 people administered first dose of Sinopharm while 208 people received second dose on Friday.

He said so far 552,698 citizens had taken the first dose of Sniopharm and 260,426 citizens got the second dose of Sinopharm.

He said a total of 50,928 citizens were given the first dose of Sinovac and 5,486 people were given the second dose while so far a number of1,075,837 of citizens who had got the first dose of Sinovac.

He said a total of 110,559 people had received their second jab of the covid-19 of Sinovac and first dose of Sinovac vaccine was given to 1,610 people while a total of 8,159 civilians had been vaccinated so far.

