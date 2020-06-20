Around 63,504 COVID-19 affected recover across Pakistan: NCOC

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday said 63,504 COVID-19 affected persons have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count since the pandemic spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday said 63,504 COVID-19 affected persons have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count since the pandemic spread.

According to NCOC, around 31,681 tests were conducted during last 24 hours, adding that there was no patient on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). It added that around 549 ventilators were occupied across the country.

However, the total active COVID-19 cases in the country were 104,780 while 6604 cases reported on June 19.

A total of 171,666 cases were detected so far in the country since the detection of first case on February 26, among which in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 803 cases were reported, in Balochistan 9162 cases reported, GB 1253, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 10279, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 20790, Punjab 64216 and Sindh 65163.

The NCOC informed that as many as 153 people lost life while battling against Coronavirus during last 24 hours making it the highest count in a single day till the spread of the virus in the country.

So far, 3382 deaths were recorded since the contagion break out in the country where in 1013 reported from Sindh, 1347 from Punjab, 789 from KP, 95 from ICT, 100 from Balochistan, 21 from GB and 17 from AJK.

It went on to mention that a total of 1,042,787 tests were conducted so far and810 hospitals were equipped with covid facilities with 6,980 patients admitted across the country.