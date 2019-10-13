UrduPoint.com
Around 6,394 PSVs Issued Fitness Certificate During Ongoing Year

Sun 13th October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :To ensure the commuter's safety in the Federal capital, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has issued around 6,394 fitness certificates to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) during ongoing year.

As many as 3,471 PSVs were also issued route permits during said period to facilitate the local traveler to reach their respective destination without any hindrance, an official source in ITA told APP.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, he said, the Secretary ITA, Kamran Cheema, along with Motor Vehicle Examiner and Traffic Police had been carried out inspection on PSVs randomly across the city.

Particularly, the vehicles found overloaded with passengers, were being booked under relevant provisions of law, he added.

Taking notice on high fares being charged by the transporters all the bus terminals were warned strictly to display the fare charts at prominent places, the official said.

To ensure the safety of children in the city, strong vigilance was being made for removal of CNG cylinders from all PSVs plying on roads.

"The school vans, which are private vehicles, in no case was allowed to install CNG cylinder underneath the seat, if found any it had been impounded," he said.

