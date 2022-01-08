UrduPoint.com

Around 652 Transgender People Applied For EUSP This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Around 652 transgender people applied for EUSP this year

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 652 transgender people have applied for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program (EUSP) this year, according to the data compiled after the closing of web portal by the end of year.

"Around 122,744 undergraduate students including 50,048 girls and 652 Transgender people applied under the scholarship program. As many as 50,000 students will be provided scholarships under the program including 50 percent girl students", an official source revealed.

The EUSP is targeted at students from low-income families earning less than Rs 45,000 a month and marginalized regions to assist them in their undergraduate studies. 135 public sector universities recognized by the Higher education Commission are part of this program.

Students enrolled in 4 to 5-year undergraduate programs of public sector universities were eligible to submit scholarship applications for the year 2021.

In the last two years, 142,000 Ehsaas scholarships were awarded to undergraduate students nationwide while this year also, 50,000 scholarships will be awarded to deserving students. The program covers the hundred percent tuition fees and a monthly stipend.

The total budget of the program is Rs. 24 billion. Over the span of four years, 200,000 undergraduate scholarships will be awarded on a need and merit basis with 50 percent scholarships reserved for girls.

/778

Related Topics

Budget HEC From Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy s ..

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy snowfall

21 minutes ago
 Strong 5.9-Magnitude Quake Rattles Chilean Coastli ..

Strong 5.9-Magnitude Quake Rattles Chilean Coastline - USGS

2 minutes ago
 Documentary highlights President's leading role on ..

Documentary highlights President's leading role on national, int'l issues

7 minutes ago
 Another dengue case reported in Punjab

Another dengue case reported in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 ITP adopts special measures to facilitate tourists ..

ITP adopts special measures to facilitate tourists

20 minutes ago
 Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to hea ..

Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to heavy snowfall

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.