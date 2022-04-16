UrduPoint.com

Around 69% Want Early Elections: Gallup Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Around 69% want early elections: Gallup Pakistan

A recent Gallup Pakistan Survey has found that about 69% of Pakistanis feel that the elections in the country should be held as soon as possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :A recent Gallup Pakistan Survey has found that about 69% of Pakistanis feel that the elections in the country should be held as soon as possible.

The survey was conducted in over 100 districts from April 10 to 11, using phone methodology.

Around 31% respondents said that elections should be held on time i.e. in 2023.

The call for early elections was the highest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 78% wanted early elections. In Sindh 68% desired early elections, while in Punjab 65% respondents said they were also in favour of early polls.

The Gallup Pakistan said the sample size was small in Balochistan hence disaggregation of result of the province was not statistically significant and therefore not reported.

