Around 693 Accidents Occurred On Balochistan's Highways In Jan 2023

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 09:05 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Around 693 road accidents occurred on provincial highways during the last month killing 106 and seriously injuring 970 people.

According to official data, in the month of January 2023, the series of traffic accidents on the highways of Balochistan reached around 693.

The officials have recorded the death of 103 people including women and children in road accidents during the same period.

The authority has recorded the highest number of death of 57 people in road accidents on the Quetta-Karachi highway during the said period.

With increasing traffic especially on Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Dera Ghazi Khan and Kila Saifullah-Dera Ismail Khan highways, traffic accidents on the highways in Balochistan are on the rise.

Balochistan government had established medical emergency and response centers on main highways to provide medical facilities to the injured in road accidents.

The government was ensuring the round-the-clock availability of medical staff at every center to save human lives in case of accidents on the national highways.

The narrow single-lane highways were one of the major causes of vehicle collisions, it noted.

The provincial government was incapable to implement traffic rules to ensure safe driving as most of the drivers were not fulfilling the basic condition of getting a driving license.

