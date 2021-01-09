UrduPoint.com
Around 7 Lakh Children To Be Given Polio Vaccine In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed said on Saturday that 670,190 children under five years of age would be given the anti-polio vaccine in Sialkot district during the national anti-polio campaign.

He stated this after inaugurating the anti-polio campaign at Sialkot Fort here.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Afzal Bhili, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf and local officials of the departments concerned were also present.

The DC said that 1,213 teams would go door-to-door in houses and schools, 133 fixed teams at Primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 69 transit and roaming teams would administer anti-polio drops to children at different places in the district.

app/ir

