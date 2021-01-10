UrduPoint.com
Around 7 Lakh Children To Be Vaccinated In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed has said that 670,190 children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the current five-day campaign.

He said that coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be strictly implemented during the anti-polio campaign.

He said it was a Primary duty of the parents to cooperate with the polio teams to protect their children from the crippling disease. He said 1,213 teams would go door-to-door in houses and schools, 133 teams would perform duties at primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 69 transit and roaming teams would give anti-polio vaccine to children at different places in the district.

