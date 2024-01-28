Around 70% Intermediate students acquiring technical education in training Institute, vocational centers : Yousuf Baloch

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Director Industrial Coordinator Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Yousuf Baloch has said that around 70% of Intermediate students were acquiring technical education in training Institute and vocational centers however collective efforts were needed for the bright future of youth so that they could lead a prosper life.

He expressed these views to Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Owais Khan.

He said that we were taking Industries board so that educated and Technical manpower could be provided to the Industrial sector by imparting professional training as per requirements of Industries.

He urged HCCI to provide business plan so that it could be included in professional training.

He said that as per Government policies Institute committees had been constituted and every committee headed by Industrialists belongs to the trade sector.

HCCI Vice President Awais Khan said that STEVTA was paying attention to enhancing the technical expertise of students in technical and vocational institutes which was encouraging.

Incharge Regional Director STEVTA Manzoor Chandio, Director monitoring Saqib Khokhar, Assistant Director IC Nawaz Tunio, Assistant Manager Career Counselling Kamran Ali Khan and member HCCI Ahsan Naghar were also present.

