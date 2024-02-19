Around 700 More Paramilitary Companies To Be Deployed In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Around 700 more companies of Indian paramilitary forces are set to be deployed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Kashmir Media Service, in addition to over 11 lakh Indian Army troops, Border Security Force, and other paramilitary forces, India plans to deploy more than 700 additional paramilitary companies in the Kashmir valley, Jammu region, and Ladakh region.
It is a move in the pretext of smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April–May this year.
“635 companies of paramilitary troops will be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, and 57 will be deployed in the Ladakh region for the Indian Lok Sabha elections,” Indian officials stated.
The Election Commission of India has decided that 3400 companies will be deployed across India, and they will be shifted in a phased manner, reports revealed.
