Around 70,000 returned expats registered for re-employment :OEC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The Overseas Employment Corporation's (OEC) portal has registered around 70,000 Pakistani workers, who have lost their overseas jobs or on leave due to coronavirus pandemic, to facilitate them in getting local and foreign jobs, training in modern skills and financial assistance.

The portal was launched by the OEC recently to guide the returning emigrants in locating jobs in the country and abroad after documenting their data.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has started implementation of the action plan for re-employment of the expelled overseas Pakistani workers, said a senior officer of the ministry.

Talking to APP, he said details of the registered workers were being shared with officials of the Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan Programmes, and Bureau of Emigration and overseas employment. The ousted skilled workers would be provided technical and financial assistance under the Kamyab Jawan and Ehsaas programmes, while Technical and Vocational institutions of the country would also be engaged in that regard, he added.

Earlier, in a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on OP&HRD Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said it was imperative to create job opportunities for the skilled workers, returning to the country after losing jobs in their host countries. Efforts were afoot to offer financial assistance to such workers under the Ehsaas Programme, he said, adding, "We realize the problems of the returning workers in the trying times." He said special initiatives were being taken to facilitate Pakistani labourers and jobless, following the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The safe repatriation and provision of livelihood to the Pakistani manpower is among the top priorities of the government," he said.

