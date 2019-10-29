UrduPoint.com
Around 700,000 Applications Received So Far For 'PM Kamyab Jawan Programme'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:22 PM

Around 700,000 applications received so far for 'PM Kamyab Jawan Programme'

Prime Minster Youth Affairs Programme's "Kamyab Jawan Programme" has received 700,000 applications for Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme within one week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minster Youth Affairs Programme's "Kamyab Jawan Programme" has received 700,000 applications for Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme within one week.

According to an official, PM Kamyab Jawan Programme has been given overwhelming response by the youth across the country that on daily basis 50,000 to 100,000 applications were being received, which showed success of the initiative.

He said that for the first time in history of Pakistan, through the platform of PM Kamyab Jawan Programme, the government had created opportunities to open the doors of socioeconomic empowerment of youth.

He said that an amount of Rs100 billion has been allocated for "Kamyab Jawan Programme" to facilities one million youth across the country.

He said that this unique and ambitious programme aimed at providing soft loans to youth of the country and creating job opportunities for them with having follow up strategy.

He said a person could apply for loan of Rs50,000 up to Rs50,00,000 on easy returned back policy.

He said that a number of schemes would be introduced in future for youth across the country under the same programme.

"This programme is the first step towards fulfilling the PTI's promise for youth's prosperity", he stated.

