UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 72 Pakistani Judges To Visit S.Arabia By Next Month

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:19 PM

Around 72 Pakistani judges to visit S.Arabia by next month

A delegation of around 72 Judges from federal capital and four provinces including Azad Jammun and Kashmir will visit to Saudi Arabia on educational trip in the mid of next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A delegation of around 72 Judges from Federal capital and four provinces including Azad Jammun and Kashmir will visit to Saudi Arabia on educational trip in the mid of next month. Prof Dr Muhammad Munir will head the delegation during the visit, a press release said on Tuesday.

The training visit was arranged by the Shariah academy of IIUI with the support of Imam Muhammad Bin Al Saud Islamic University Al Riadh Saudi Arabia.

While briefing about the tour, President IIUI Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Dairweesh said that the sole aim of this tour was to provide guidance to the judges on the different chapters of Islamic Fiqah. During the tour, experts and members of delegation will participate in different kind of dialogues on different concerned topics, he added.

He further told that the aim of the tour was to learn from the expertise of each other and to resolve the individual and collective differences being faced by the Muslim ummah in the light of Quran and Sunnah.

He further stated that the judicial system of Saudi Arabia was working more actively as compare to the Roman laws. Pakistani society, he said, could learn a lot from the Saudi judicial system.

The Shariah Academy of IIUI was working since long for the development of Islamic Fiqah in judicial system of Pakistan, he added. During this tenure, thousands of judges had been provided training for decisions as per Islamic Fiqah which left very positive affects on Pakistani Judicial System.

Shariah Academy had arranged around 60 programs of Judges so far, he said adding it was the second educational and training tour of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier under the same program, a tour was arranged in December 2015, he informed. The President IIUI said that Pakistani judges can take a lot of benefit from Saudi judicial system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Saudi Same Saudi Arabia Saud December 2015 Muslim From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged technical workshop on “Flock Healt ..

8 minutes ago

Chairman PEMRA determined to stop illegal Indian D ..

18 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

19 seconds ago

Seminar on Dengue Control, Prevention held at PMAS ..

21 seconds ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish ..

25 seconds ago

Lootah organises free health check-up in associati ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.