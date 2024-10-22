Around 733m People Facing Hunger Across Globe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Speakers in a seminar in connection with World Food Day noted that approximately 733 million people are facing hunger across globe due to climate change, inequality, and pandemics
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Speakers in a seminar in connection with World Food Day noted that approximately 733 million people are facing hunger across globe due to climate change, inequality, and pandemics.
It was organized by the Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.
The event featured participation from faculty members including Professor Dr. Muhammad Riaz, Professor Dr. Muhammad Tauseef Sultan, Dr. Aneela Hamid, Dr. Tariq Ismail, Dr. Khurram Afzal, Dr. Majid Hussain, Dr. Amir Ismail, Dr. Adnan Amjad, Dr. Sameem Javed, Dr. Maimuna Amir, Dr. Raheel, Dr. Durr-e-Shahwar, and others.
In his address, Professor Dr. Muhammad Riaz noted that malnutrition negatively impacts the health of millions, hindering growth and development.
Professor Dr. Tauseef Sultan presented his viewpoint, advocating for the affordable and quality provision of food in society to benefit the common person.
Dr. Aneela Hamid highlighted that the supply of pure and quality food is essential for health, pointing out the rising rates of disease among children and women due to substandard food.
Dr. Tariq Ismail stated that foodborne illnesses pose a significant global health risk, affecting nearly 600 million people each year.
At the end of the seminar, all participants emphasized the need for collective efforts to ensure food safety, urging each individual to act responsibly. The event concluded with a World Food Day walk, and awards were distributed among the students.
Recent Stories
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards
Police arrest outlaws
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health
Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk
Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaws20 minutes ago
-
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries5 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme21 minutes ago
-
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary21 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city6 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health51 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk51 minutes ago
-
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, disease control27 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances27 minutes ago
-
PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari27 minutes ago
-
Mayor Hyderabad chairs meeting regarding annual development programme schemes10 minutes ago