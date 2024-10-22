Open Menu

Around 733m People Facing Hunger Across Globe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Speakers in a seminar in connection with World Food Day noted that approximately 733 million people are facing hunger across globe due to climate change, inequality, and pandemics

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Speakers in a seminar in connection with World Food Day noted that approximately 733 million people are facing hunger across globe due to climate change, inequality, and pandemics.

It was organized by the Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

The event featured participation from faculty members including Professor Dr. Muhammad Riaz, Professor Dr. Muhammad Tauseef Sultan, Dr. Aneela Hamid, Dr. Tariq Ismail, Dr. Khurram Afzal, Dr. Majid Hussain, Dr. Amir Ismail, Dr. Adnan Amjad, Dr. Sameem Javed, Dr. Maimuna Amir, Dr. Raheel, Dr. Durr-e-Shahwar, and others.

In his address, Professor Dr. Muhammad Riaz noted that malnutrition negatively impacts the health of millions, hindering growth and development.

Professor Dr. Tauseef Sultan presented his viewpoint, advocating for the affordable and quality provision of food in society to benefit the common person.

Dr. Aneela Hamid highlighted that the supply of pure and quality food is essential for health, pointing out the rising rates of disease among children and women due to substandard food.

Dr. Tariq Ismail stated that foodborne illnesses pose a significant global health risk, affecting nearly 600 million people each year.

At the end of the seminar, all participants emphasized the need for collective efforts to ensure food safety, urging each individual to act responsibly. The event concluded with a World Food Day walk, and awards were distributed among the students.

