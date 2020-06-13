UrduPoint.com
Around 80 Million People To Be Benefited Through Sehat Insaaf Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:04 AM

The federal government has planned to expand coverage of Prime Minister's Health Insurance Sehat Insaaf scheme to provide free medical treatment to approximately 80 million people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):The federal government has planned to expand coverage of Prime Minister's Health Insurance Sehat Insaaf scheme to provide free medical treatment to approximately 80 million people.

According to the Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2020-21, the expansion in coverage of this scheme will help strengthen the health service delivery system to effectively deal with the challenges of any emergency situation including COVID-19.

The ADP has also set target to ensure financial and digital inclusion of around six million through "one woman one bank account" policy under Kafaalat programme.

The poverty survey will also be completed under Kafaalat programme in order to capture the missing households in the survey through the self-registration desks being established in 15 districts in collaboration with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

