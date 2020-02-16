'Around 80 mln kidney patients in country'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Postgraduate Medical Institute & Amir Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar has said that young doctors must adapt themselves new research and requirements to ensure international standards in the field of medical.

He said that doctors would have to continue to enhance their medical education and experience with the passage of time.

He expressed these views while giving special address as a chief guest on the live operative workshop on the new method of kidney stone surgery at the Lahore General Hospital.

Apart from Head of Urology Department & Secretary General of Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons Prof Dr Muhammad Nazir, the training workshop was attended by medical experts from different hospitals, both at home and abroad.

Prof Al-Freed Zafar expressed his happiness that the LGH was providing the best medical treatment in the Urological Department and state-of-the-art facilities for treating patients with kidney stones, proving that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistani doctors.

Addressing the workshop, Professor of Urology LGH Dr. Muhammad Nazir said that till now 250 cases had been completed under this modern system of "Supine PCNL" in which only one centimeter cut is made from the kidney without changing the patient's position.

The biggest stones are made out of powder form, he added.

He said that in this way, the operation was less time consuming and the patient could return to his house within 24 hours.

Talking to the media, the Principal PGMI said that there were about 80 million kidney patients in the country. It is estimated that stones were found in kidneys of eight crore people whichwas mainly due to the lack of clean water & cleanliness and usage of non-prescribedmedication of quacks.