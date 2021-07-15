Around 80% of Govt employees vaccinated against Covid-19: Health Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that around 80% of government employees had been vaccinated against Covid -19 so far and delta variant was too much dangerous as compare to other viruses as it spread very fast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that around 80% of government employees had been vaccinated against Covid -19 so far and delta variant was too much dangerous as compare to other viruses as it spread very fast .

She said that delta virus 50% was diagnosed in the recent pathology tests, adding that it was spreading very quickly due to non implementation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The government was focusing to vaccinate the maximum people in short time, as per day, around 300,000 people were being vaccinated, she added.

To a question, she said that vaccination centers had been established at public places including markets, cattle markets, bus stops and bazars.

The minister said that over 37% people had been vaccinated in Lahore adding that the government was making plan to prevent the virus spike on Eid-ul-Azha.

Yasmin underlined that millions doses of vaccine was available in the country.

She requested the people to take the situation seriously and vaccinate themselves against the pandemic as soon as possible.

The government was taking concrete steps against the virus to protect the masses, he added.