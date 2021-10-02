Around 80 percent renovation work at OPD completed.: AMS LU

The Additional Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Mujeebur Rehman Kalwar has said around 80 percent renovation work at the Out Patient Department (OPD) has been completed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Additional Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Mujeebur Rehman Kalwar has said around 80 percent renovation work at the Out Patient Department (OPD) has been completed.

The LUH spokesman while quoting Kalwar informed here on Saturday that the MS Dr Muhammad Siddique Pahore had directed for early completion of the renovation project so that thousands of patients who daily visit the hospital could be provided medical treatment.

The spokesman said thousands of patients from across Sindh visit the hospital daily.

He told that new medical machines were also being installed in the OPD to provide better diagnostic and treatment services to the patients.

He said the hospital's authorities wanted to provide a cleaner environment to the patients and their attendants.