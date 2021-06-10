UrduPoint.com
Around 80 Percent Workers In Construction Sector Lost Jobs During COVID-19: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:49 PM

Pakistan has also borne the economic brunt of COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in negative growth of -0.47 percent in financial year 2020-21, job losses, falling income and deteriorating social indicators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan has also borne the economic brunt of COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in negative growth of -0.47 percent in financial year 2020-21, job losses, falling income and deteriorating social indicators.

According to "Special Survey for Evaluating Socio-Economic Impact of COVID-19 on well being of People" conducted by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday, almost half of the working population was affected due to closure of business and lockdown.

As per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, prior to COVID-19, the working population was 35 percent (55.75 million). However, during pandemic, closure of economic activities were due to imposition of lockdown for health safety, this number declined to 35.04 million which indicates people either lost their jobs or were not able to work.

In July 2020, the government announced package for construction sector. Thus opening of sectors in which daily wagers were working along with fiscal stimulus and monetary measures made economy to recover. It was reported that 33 percent (52.56 million) resumed working.

The sectoral analysis reveals that construction and manufacturing sectors remained the most vulnerable sectors during the pandemic. Wholesale & retail and transport & communication sectors are severely affected in account of COVID-19.

The above figure shows that COVID-19 pandemic hampered economic activitiesin construction and manufacturing sectors due to decline in consumer, business confidence and production and supply chain disruptions. It is estimatedthat 80 percent worker lost jobs could not find work and received lower income in construction sector.

