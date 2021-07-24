UrduPoint.com
Around 83 lacs sacrificial animals slaughtered on Eidul-Azha

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Around 83 lac sacrificial animals were slaughtered on Eid-ul-Azha this year, A report of Pakistan Ternaries Association (PTA) said on Saturday.

The report said that about 8.3 million (83 lacs) sacrificial animals including one lac camels. 22 lacs cows and 60 lacs goats were slaughtered. PTA said that as many as 4 lacs cows ,6 lacs sheep and goats were slaughtered during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Meanwhile Tanneries association sources said that due to higher prices of sacrificial animals, ratio of slaughtering animals declined to 20% as compared to previous year. About 2 billion animal hides were wasted. Sources said that the number of animal hides collected this year was only 10 lacs while as many as 14 lacs animal hides were collected last year.

PTA said that camel hide was traded at Rs.550, Cow hide at Rs.1200, Goat hide Rs.180 and sheep hide was sold at Rs.110.

