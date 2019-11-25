UrduPoint.com
Around 84,435 Petroleum Sector Complaints Resolved Through Pakistan Citizen Portal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:25 PM

The Petroleum Division of Energy Ministry has so far resolved around 84,435 complaints, received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in October 2018, which were related to its attached departments and gas companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Petroleum Division of Energy Ministry has so far resolved around 84,435 complaints, received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in October 2018, which were related to its attached departments and gas companies.

"The PD and some of its attached departments have received as many as 87,812 complaints, out of which 84,435 have been resolved," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP Monday.

He said the PD itself received 467 complaints, out of which 449 were resolved, while Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) redressed grievances of 78,326 complainants, out of 79,761 complaints. Similarly, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) received 7,584 complaints and resolved 5,660 so far, he added.

The official said the portal management had recently issued a list of top 10 officials, who resolved maximum number of complaints registered with their organizations, according to which the SNGPL Managing Director had been placed at first position for redressing the public grievances.

"The Petroleum Division is committed to ensuring transparency in all its attached departments and companies and making them viable and service-oriented entities, in line with the vision and directives of the Prime Minister," he said.

He also shared some details about performance of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) that provided around Rs 107 million relief to consumers by addressing their complaints against two state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited during the last fiscal year.

The official said the authority had received 7,082 complaints, out of which it decided 5,909 and granted gas connections to 635 complainants, providing millions of rupees' relief to consumers by removing their grievances. OGRA deals with the complaints against licence holders under the Complaint Resolution Procedure Regulations-2002 without any fee, which can be sent through email, online, fax and normal post.

