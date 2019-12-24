UrduPoint.com
Around 87,000 Children Of Brick Kilns Enrolled In Schools

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Around 87,000 children of brick kilns enrolled in schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Human Rights activist Ayub Malik here on Tuesday said that around 87,000 children of brick kilns workers had been enrolled in the different government sponsored schools for free education.

Talking to APP, he expressed that these workers were largely deprived from their legal rights, entitlements and forced to work in unhealthy and unsafe environments.

The working conditions, he added that their are no better than the workers' own living conditions. A majority of the workers at the�brick�kilns were working due to poverty while most of them have been sent by their families, he added.

To a question he said that at least 20,000 families were attached with brick kilns business most of them women and children facing exploitation which stirs the need for proper implementation of existing laws towards the most neglected sector.

He said that there should be a regulatory body to resolve the longstanding issues of these workers whereas a limited number of these workers had written contract and the rest have a verbal understanding for their work, he added .���Remuneration is fixed on the basis of the number of�bricks�made or carried. On average, workers have to work for 11-13 hours so that they file petition on the rights of�brick�kilns�workers in this regard," he lamented.

He said that due to improper taxing nature, the financial advances and loans taken by the workers binds them to work which should be ended , he demanded.

