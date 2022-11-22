Around 90% heinous crimes declined in capital, police wore body cameras to control resistance: SSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Around 90% of heinous crimes declined in the Federal capital as compared to the previous years and a comprehensive strategy was devised for curbing street crimes to ensure the protection of the lives and properties of citizens.

Talking to ptv news, SSP Operation Malik Jameel Zafar Tuesday said that to control the public's resistance the Islamabad Police has formally installed body-worn cameras in uniforms of personnel performing duties at different check posts which will capture images of law enforcement encounters with the public, including suspects, witnesses, and protesters.

He said the body cameras would allow police to gain some confidence in one another, knowing that anything anyone says about the interaction can later be verified.

Replying to a question, he said all major cases of heinous nature were resolved through the use of modern technology, and law and order would effectively be maintained throughout the city.

He further described that several modern initiatives were being adopted by Islamabad police in its routine affairs which include the functioning of patrolling units, safe city cameras, and the introduction of a street watchers system that will also control the crime on the streets.

He said that for the reduction of street crimes capital police will also increase barriers at all entry and exit points, adding, special measures were also been taken to avoid any act of possible crime in the city.

To another question related to the long march, he said the main areas in Islamabad are being regularly monitored through CCTV cameras installed under the Safe City project, adding a large number of cargo containers have also been placed on the sides of entry/exit points of Islamabad, which will be used to block the points.

No procession or activity by any political party would be allowed in the Red Zone which housed state institutions, sensitive installations, embassies, and accommodations of diplomats, he said, adding, body-worn cameras would also be part of effective policing.

In case the protesters tried to attack the police officials or destroy public property during the long march, the audio, and video recordings from these cameras will be used to identify and nab the culprits, he mentioned.

Police will ensure a smooth flow of traffic to citizens of Islamabad, he said, adding, the public need to cooperate with the capital's administration.