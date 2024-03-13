- Home
Around 900 Afghan Refugees To Be Empowered Under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Programme
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 05:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has launched the Phase-V of Poverty Graduation Programme for Afghan Refugees to empower 900 Afghan refugee families from various parts of the country.
According to an official source, the Phase-V of the UNHCR Pakistan funded Poverty Graduation Programme for Afghan refugee has been launched with an extensive orientation session for the project staff of its implementing partner IDEA.
The programme is aimed at empowering 900 Afghan refugee families across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad through providing livelihood assets and skills-based training over the course of one year.
Sohrab Altaf, Associate Field Officer; Ms. Marjan Kasi, Project Control Officer from UNHCR head office in Islamabad; and Ashfaq Hussain, Livelihoods and Economic Inclusion Officer from the UNHCR Peshawar office, participated in the discussions, expressing their unwavering support for the implementation phase on behalf of the organisation.
With presence in 147 districts of the country through its partnerships with 130 organisations, PPAF initiated strategic development from grassroots levels prioritising the communities in direst conditions first, so the society moves towards a secure future, together.
The institution’s strategic approach through time has focused on building and supporting value-based institutions of, for and by the people that is essential for giving voice to and empowering them.
