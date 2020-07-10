Around 900 employees of Sukki Kinar dam reinstated after successful negotiation

UrduPoint.com
Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:32 PM

Around 900 employees of Sukki Kinari dam Kaghan were reinstated after successful negotiation between Chinese construction company China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) and Shaheen Labour Union (SLU).

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Around 900 employees of Sukki Kinari dam Kaghan were reinstated after successful negotiation between Chinese construction company China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC) and Shaheen Labour Union (SLU).

Chinese construction company signed an agreement with Shaheen Labour Union of the under-construction dam employees and reinstated 900 employees under Pakistani labour laws.

Two days ago, president SLU Syed Tahir Hussain Shah given a call of the strike in the dam construction site area, he also threatened to block the main Kaghan road and stop all sorts of activities on construction sites.

Keeping in view of the strike the officials of CGGC including Mr.

Xuong inked an agreement with the SLU president and other body members according to the Pakistani labour laws and reinstated 900 employees.

According to the agreement which was signed by the CGGC and SLU the construction company would be bound to take samples of all employees for COVID-19 tests and keep then in quarantine while all of their expenses would be paid by the company.

If the workers would find negative then they would go for their assigned duty while the COVID-19 positive workers would be treated as per the government of Pakistan policy.

The CGGC company reinstated 900 employees while accepting the agreement with SLU that was suspended a few months ago.

