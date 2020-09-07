UrduPoint.com
Around 9000 Vehicles Checked During VETS In Four Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:43 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department have checked about 9000 vehicles in four districts of the province during the ongoing Vehicle Emission Testing System (VETS) campaign to control air population and raise awareness among transporters, drivers and the public about vehicular pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department have checked about 9000 vehicles in four districts of the province during the ongoing Vehicle Emission Testing System (VETS) campaign to control air population and raise awareness among transporters, drivers and the public about vehicular pollution.

On the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, a campaign of checking of emission system of the vehicles has been launched initially in four districts-Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Abbotabad under the supervision of Transport Department in the province, said a news release issued here Monday.

According to Secretary Transport, Zakir Hussain Afridi 8783 vehicles had been checked in the four districts so far while more than 9859 pamphlets and handbills were also distributed for creating awareness in the people about pollution caused by harmful emissions emitted from vehicles.

The campaign would continue for next two months. In connection with the drive to create awareness in transporters and general public banners and wall papers have also been displayed at various places in the targeted districts.

According to Transport Department, the emission of carbon monoxide, harmful emissions and noise could be controlled through VETS.

Secretary Transport, Zakir Hussain Afridi has said that environmental protection is the collective responsibility of all, therefore, he has urged upon the people to check the emission system of their vehicles from VETS as soon as possible to arrest the emission of dangerous smoke.

During the campaign, Director Transport, Arshad Khan Afridi and Manager Pir Zubair are checking vehicles by themselves.

