Around 90,000 People Sign Up For 'Corona Relief Tigers Force': Official

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:12 PM

The 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' Wednesday received an overwhelming response from across the country as at least 90,000 citizens had signed up for it via the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' Wednesday received an overwhelming response from across the country as at least 90,000 citizens had signed up for it via the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

According to an official of the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme, the registration for force had been opened and would be continued till April, 10.

The 'Corona Relief Tigers Force', announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently, would aid the administrations and armed forces in combating the COVID-19.

