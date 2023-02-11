Around 90,000 quacks playing with human lives in Punjab: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said a family physician ensures the health of an entire family.

He was a special guest in a conference Doctorscon 2023 under the auspices of Pakistan academy of Family Physicians at a local hotel here on Saturday. The minister congratulated and appreciated the Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians for organizing the very best Doctorscon 2023. He said that general practitioners and family physicians played a vital role in improving the healthcare system of any country. "For me, it is not ministry, but serving people and living in my community is more important," he added.

If even a single person's life was saved by this ministry under me, it would be enough for my forgiveness, he added.

He said that there were 13 cardiac centers in the province. Until today, the cardiology hospitals were treating in the style of 1980s, he said. The minister informed that the Primary angioplasty facility in Punjab was earlier available only to the elite, but now Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had provided 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to all patients in all cardiology hospitals.

Alhamdulillah, more than 600 patients had undergone primary angioplasty in cardiology hospitals during a week, he added.

" We are providing primary angioplasty facility to patients in Lahore's Jinnah Hospital and Punjab Institute of Cardiology," the minister said.

He said that mission was being waged against quacks in the province. The minister disclosed that around 90,000 quacks were playing with human lives in Punjab, adding the government was also running an awareness campaign for people to avoid quacks in the society.

He said that all government hospitals in Punjab had been directed to submit their work plan. " Unless one changes his attitude as a human being, society cannot improve, he added. Health Information Management System (HIMS) was running successfully in Jinnah Hospital Lahore, he said. He said the government wanted to make all government hospitals of Punjab paperless. The minister said that addiction centres were being set up in the province. The minister said that in Pakistan, more than 2 lacs children had suffered from thalassemia disease, adding that bone marrow transplant was the only cure for the disease thalassemia so pre-marriage screening test of male and female was important. He said that children would also be screened for thalassemia in all schools of the province.The minister said that malnutrition had stunted the growth of many of the children. According to a research, 13-year-old children were becoming overweight in Pakistan, he added. "We all have to do our part for the betterment of the society," he said.

"We have come to conduct clean, transparent and safe elections in Punjab," he said.

On this occasion, Head of Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib, former Federal Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, President PAFP Dr. Aftab Iqbal Sheikh, General Secretary Dr. Nadeem Khawaja, Prof. Amjad, President PMA Lahore Prof. Dr. Ashraf Nizami, Dr. Iftakhar, Dr. Javed Qabal, Dr. Rashid Mahmood, Dr. Farrukh Mahmood, Dr. Sohail, Dr. Mazhar Mirza, Dr. Manzoor Rana, Dr. Mazhar ul islam, Dr. Altaf Cheema and the community associated with the medical department participated in large numbers.