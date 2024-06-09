Around 906,011 Children Protected Against Polio In RWP
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) As many as 906,011 children under five years had been covered against Polio during a Week-long Second Sub National Immunization(SNID-II) drive that concluded here on Sunday.
District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem while talking to APP said that the 100 per cent Polio vaccination target had been achieved successfully during the campaign started on June 3.
He informed that 2,834 mobile teams, 677 area in-charges, 269 fixed points and 192 Union Council medical officers participated in completing the task of inoculation.
Dr Nadeem added that children were also immunized at 125 transit points in the district.
The health officer informed that all the refused or unattended cases had also been covered on the last day of the drive.
