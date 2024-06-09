Open Menu

Around 906,011 Children Protected Against Polio In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Around 906,011 children protected against Polio in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) As many as 906,011 children under five years had been covered against Polio during a Week-long Second Sub National Immunization(SNID-II) drive that concluded here on Sunday.

District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem while talking to APP said that the 100 per cent Polio vaccination target had been achieved successfully during the campaign started on June 3.

He informed that 2,834 mobile teams, 677 area in-charges, 269 fixed points and 192 Union Council medical officers participated in completing the task of inoculation.

Dr Nadeem added that children were also immunized at 125 transit points in the district.

The health officer informed that all the refused or unattended cases had also been covered on the last day of the drive.

/395

Related Topics

Polio Mobile June Sunday All

Recent Stories

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of ma ..

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India

10 seconds ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

16 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

16 hours ago
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

16 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

16 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

16 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

16 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

16 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan