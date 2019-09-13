UrduPoint.com
Around 9,166 Residential, Commercial Plots Allotted To Expats: Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:38 PM

Around 9,166 residential, commercial plots allotted to expats: Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF)

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has so far allotted over 9,166 residential and commercial plots to the expatriates under its eight housing schemes launched across the country to cater their housing needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has so far allotted over 9,166 residential and commercial plots to the expatriates under its eight housing schemes launched across the country to cater their housing needs.

As many as 10,144 residential and commercial plots had been developed in all the ongoing housing projects of the OPF located at the prime locations of various cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Gujrat, Peshawar, Dadu, Larkana and Mirpur (Azad Jammu & Kashmir), an official source told APP here on Friday.

He said allotment of over 90 per cent of the plots' allocation had been completed in transparent manner, while rest of the plots would be allotted soon.

As per the details, around 3,064 plots units were developed in Mirpur housing scheme, out of which 2,613 had been allotted to the expatriates, while 2,246 residential and commercial plots created in Islamabad Zone-V scheme, out of which 1,941 had been handed over to the successful overseas Pakistani applicants.

The OPF had gave ownership to some 1,759 expatriates for residential and commercial plots in its Lahore housing scheme where it had developed around 1,876 plots.

More than 2,000 residential and commercial plots also allotted to the expatriated Pakistanis in the housing projects of different cities including Gujrat, Peshawar, Larkana and Dadu.

