Around 95 % Covid-19 patients in Pakistan recover

(@fidahassanain)

The official figures show that 94. 4 per cent patients recovered from Coronavirus in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) Pakistan reported nine new deaths and 496 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday.

The official figures showed that 94.4 percent patients recovered from coronavirus in different parts of the country.

“The tally of recoveries has reached to 276, 829 after the recovery of 993 patients over the last twenty-four hours,” said the official sources while counting the total recoveries from the virus.

They said that there were now 10,188 active Covid-19 cases in the country.

As many as 23, 655 people were tested across the country over the last twenty-four hours.

Coronavirus killed 6, 244 people and infected 293, 261 since it appeared in the country. Sindh with 128, 284 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 96, 233 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 35,766 cases, Balochistan with 15, 527 cases, Islamabad with 15,515, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2,682 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2,254 cases.