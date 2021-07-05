UrduPoint.com
Around 95% Pure Milk Being Sold In Karachi: DCFA Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Shakir Umar Gujjar, President Diary Forum and Cattle Forms Association (DCFA), Monday said that around 95% pure milk was being sold in Karachi, adding that only a few persons were involved in adulteration.

Talking to private news channel, he said that DCFA wants to increase Rs20 per liter milk price in Karachi.

He said that Pakistan was the fourth biggest milk producing country in the world.

To a question, he said that most of the people in the country were using fresh milk.

Umer Gujjar further said that there was shortage of pure milk in the major cities.

He said the food and security department must ensure checking of milk purity across the country and discourage the adulteration especially in food items.

