Around 950,119 children vaccinated against Polio

As many as 950,119 had been vaccinated against the crippling Polio virus during a week-long anti-Polio campaign that started on March 13

Incharge Anti-Polio drive of the district, Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain, told APP that 950,115 children below five years of age were administered anti-polio drops against the set target to cover 947,000 kids.

He said that the district administration had extended the campaign for two days due to heavy rains in the district to cover the maximum number of children.

Hussain informed that 3,723 polio teams, including 3,272 mobile teams, 289 fixed points, 214 Union council medical officers, and 765 area incharges, participated in the drive to complete the immunization task.

He said the drive had also created awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures./395