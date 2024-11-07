Around eight lakh children vaccinated against polio: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that during the national anti-polio campaign in Sialkot district, around eight lakh (799,799 exactly) children were vaccinated against polio.

He stated this today while addressing a meeting held in the DC office committee room to review the post-polio campaign. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Aslam, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Wasim Mirza, Dr. Shahzad Iqbal and Dr. Salman Akbar were also present.

According to details, from the World Health Organisation and UNICEF, a lot quality assessment survey of post-polio campaign was conducted in eight union councils of Sialkot district including Bharatanwala, Model Town, Charwa, Pasrur-A, Kuluwal, Bonkan, Karimpura and Talwara Mughlan in which the results were very positive.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Wasim Mirza told the meeting that during the national anti-polio campaign that continued till 1st November 3,64,857 children were vaccinated in tehsil Sialkot, 1,75,812 in Daska, 1,70,658 in Pasrur and 88,472 in Sambrial.

Appreciation certificates will be given to the officers and staff who have performed best in the polio campaign.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain inaugurated the third ceremony of Khalid Mehmood Institute of Medical Sciences and addressed the White Coat ceremony as a special guest.

Deputy Commissioner said that the medical profession is a good profession and is fundamental in the service of suffering humanity.

He urged the medical sciences students participating in the session to focus all their attention on acquiring knowledge and skills in their profession so that they can serve in practical life in a better way.

Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Dr. Najam-ul-Hassan and Muhammad Khan were also present in the ceremony.