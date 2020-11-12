Around half of Kids' condition with burn injuries in Kohlu incident serious

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :About half of the kids' condition referred to Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit injured in Kohlu, Balochistan incident is serious.

Assistant Prof Plastic Surgery, Dr Bilal Saeed told APP on Thursday that 28 kids had burn injuries in the incident.

He informed that the kids belonged a single family and had come to attend a marriage ceremony in Kholu, adding that they received burns when cylinder of a chips seller exploded.

Burn centre received twenty kids on Wednesday while eight were referred to Nishtar hospital Paeds ward, he said and added that they have been shifted to the health facility today.

Meanwhile, Nishtar Medical University(NMU) Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood visited Burn centre to know well being of the kids.

He went to each kid injured in the incident individually and asked them about the facilities being extended to them.