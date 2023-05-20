Around one-fourth of 582 feeders of 11KV spread to 250 kilometers: CEO HESCO

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi has said around one-fourth of 582 feeders of 11KV which electricity areas in its jurisdiction are spread over 250 kilometres which made the task challenging

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi has said around one-fourth of 582 feeders of 11KV which electricity areas in its jurisdiction are spread over 250 kilometres which made the task challenging.

At a meeting at his office with a delegation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) here on Saturday, he disclosed that the board of Directors of HESCO had recently approved projects to curtail the long lengths covered by 40 of such 150 feeders.

According to him, HESCO had 72 grid stations for its 1.2 million consumers 82 per cent of whom were residential consumers, 16 per cent commercial and 2 per cent industrial.

He claimed that his company owed Rs.135 billion from the consumers in unpaid bills.

During the meeting, the CEO formed an issues redressal committee specifically for the business community of Hyderabad.

The HCCI's delegation was led by its President Adeel Siddiqui.