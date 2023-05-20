UrduPoint.com

Around One-fourth Of 582 Feeders Of 11KV Spread To 250 Kilometers: CEO HESCO

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Around one-fourth of 582 feeders of 11KV spread to 250 kilometers: CEO HESCO

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi has said around one-fourth of 582 feeders of 11KV which electricity areas in its jurisdiction are spread over 250 kilometres which made the task challenging

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi has said around one-fourth of 582 feeders of 11KV which electricity areas in its jurisdiction are spread over 250 kilometres which made the task challenging.

At a meeting at his office with a delegation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) here on Saturday, he disclosed that the board of Directors of HESCO had recently approved projects to curtail the long lengths covered by 40 of such 150 feeders.

According to him, HESCO had 72 grid stations for its 1.2 million consumers 82 per cent of whom were residential consumers, 16 per cent commercial and 2 per cent industrial.

He claimed that his company owed Rs.135 billion from the consumers in unpaid bills.

During the meeting, the CEO formed an issues redressal committee specifically for the business community of Hyderabad.

The HCCI's delegation was led by its President Adeel Siddiqui.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Company Hyderabad Chamber Commerce From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

After attacking defence installations, Imran beggi ..

After attacking defence installations, Imran begging for US help: Atta Tarar

3 minutes ago
 74 ASIs, 23 constables promoted in Lahore

74 ASIs, 23 constables promoted in Lahore

21 seconds ago
 BISE Larkana HSC part I & II annual exams-2023 sta ..

BISE Larkana HSC part I & II annual exams-2023 start on May 22, 2023

46 seconds ago
 French Embassy to enhance educational opportunitie ..

French Embassy to enhance educational opportunities for Pak's youth in France: A ..

49 seconds ago
 Biden to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Zelenskyy in ..

Biden to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on Sunday - White Ho ..

50 seconds ago
 Chairman CDA announces allotment of land for Centr ..

Chairman CDA announces allotment of land for Central office of IIA, Islamabad In ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.